Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

