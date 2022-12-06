Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE NAPA opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $23.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
