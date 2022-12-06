Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
NYSE ECC opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
