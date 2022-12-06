Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE ECC opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

