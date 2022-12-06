EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4,391.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

