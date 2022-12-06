eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of eBay worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.71.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

