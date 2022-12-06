Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $20,167,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $10,421,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

