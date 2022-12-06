Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BC opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.