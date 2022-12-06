Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

