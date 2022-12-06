Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of PANW opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

