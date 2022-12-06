Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 4.8 %

Under Armour stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.