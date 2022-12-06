Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WTW opened at $246.66 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.77.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
