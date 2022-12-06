Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

