Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

