Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $375.06 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $548.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

