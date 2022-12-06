Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Natixis lifted its position in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,337 shares of company stock worth $69,445,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.