Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 12,559 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $865,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CVS Health by 87.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 372,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.