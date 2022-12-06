Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 13,820 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

MU opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

