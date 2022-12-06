Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 14,379 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

