Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

