Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE WEX opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.