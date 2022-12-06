Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 5,923 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Insider Activity

Waters Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $340.29 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

