Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 6,181 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

