Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Down 4.0 %

QTWO opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Q2

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

