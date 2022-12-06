Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

