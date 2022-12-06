Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

