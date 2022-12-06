Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,961 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

