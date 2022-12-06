Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,150 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

Featured Stories

