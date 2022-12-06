Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 1.5 %

RYN stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.