Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kronos Bio Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading

