Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 251 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.