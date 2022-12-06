Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 950 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in News by 27.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in News by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in News by 3.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in News by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

