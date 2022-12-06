EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Scotiabank issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. EQT has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

