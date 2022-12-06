Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of FUSN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.67. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

