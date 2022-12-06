Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

