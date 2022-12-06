Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Kroger Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Trading Down 3.2 %

KR stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Kroger by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.