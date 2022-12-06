Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

ELS stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.