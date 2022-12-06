Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

