Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($22.11) to €23.30 ($24.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.51 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

