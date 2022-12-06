Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.62% of Eventbrite worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

