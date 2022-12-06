Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51.
Evergy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.
EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
