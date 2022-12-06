EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Stock Down 3.2 %

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

