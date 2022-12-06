Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $39,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.