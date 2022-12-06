First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $223,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $484,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

