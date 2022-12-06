FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

