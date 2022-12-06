Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FL opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

