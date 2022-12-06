Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Forge Global Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $89,599.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 395,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at $8,095,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

