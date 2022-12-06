Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Forge Global Trading Up 12.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.
In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $89,599.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,662 shares of company stock worth $108,548 in the last three months.
FRGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
