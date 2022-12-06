FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion.

FUJIY opened at $52.28 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

