FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Just Eat Takeaway.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.53) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.26) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.17) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,763.12.

JTKWY opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

