FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

