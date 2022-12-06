FY2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of STT opened at $76.24 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

