FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.57. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.